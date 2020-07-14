Steel processing plant to open Kentucky facility

Chicago-based Feralloy Corp. will lease a 60,000-square-foot facility on Nucor Steel Gallatin’s campus near Ghent and employ 30 workers.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Officials say a steel processing company plans to open a facility in Kentucky that will level and cut steel for customers in the Ohio Valley region.

A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear says Chicago-based Feralloy Corp. will lease a 60,000-square-foot facility on Nucor Steel Gallatin’s campus near Ghent and employ 30 workers.

Beshear says he is thankful for the investment during an uncertain time.

Feralloy will receive steel coils directly from Nucor’s mill, then cut and level them into sheets. Operations are scheduled to begin in October with one shift of 15 employees and expand soon after.

