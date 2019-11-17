LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Just months after Ronda Cosby was named principal of the new Females of Color STEAM Academy, she will continue to host a series of community conversations ahead of the school’s launch.

Three conversations have taken place in 2019 with 7 more to go in 2020.

The school will focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and math which Cosby believes will lead to lasting change for students.

An official name for the school has not been chosen. However, during a Nov. 12 JCPS Board meeting, discussions with numerous groups and community members recommended school be named the Mae Jemison School of Excellence.

Dr. Mae Jemison was the first black woman to travel to space on NASA’s shuttle Endeavor as a mission specialist. She is also an engineer and physician.

Board officials at that meeting say a final recommendation for the naming of the program will be brought forward at a future meeting.

The Board approved the Females of Color STEAM Academy in August. It’s expected to open with 150 students at the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

Here are the dates for the community conversations in 2020:

Jan. 15 – Shawnee Satellite Office, 4018 West Market Street at 6 p.m.

Feb. 21 – W.E.B. DuBois Academy, 3307 East Indian Trail at 6 p.m.

Feb. 25 – Chancey Elementary School, 4301 Murphy Lane at 6 p.m.

Mar. 18 – Shacklette Elementary School, 5310 Mercury Drive at 6 p.m.

Mar. 26 – St. Stephen Baptist Church, 1018 South 15th Street at 6 p.m.

Apr. 15 – Zachary Taylor Elementary School, 9620 Westport Road at 6 p.m.

May 6 – Fern Creek Elementary School, 8815 Ferndale Road at 6 p.m.

For more information on these sessions, please call 485-7318.

