LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's Education Commissioner backs JCPS Superintendent Doctor Marty Pollio even as the state report card shows more schools falling behind. The new data shows the Jefferson County Public Schools scoring 2 of 5 possible stars.

Cochran Elementary School in Louisville is a shining star for JCPS. Students here jumped at least 10 points in state scoring, landing them on the newly formed "commissioner's list.”

Of the 20 total schools on that list, Brooks Elementary, Cochran, Green County Middle and Kentucky School for the Blind ES Level are in our area.

For the first time since taking charge of Jefferson County Public Schools, Doctor Marty Pollio is studying successes and room for improvement following the Kentucky Department of Education’s annual report. This is also the first time the state is scoring using stars with five being the best and one the worst.

Schools can also lose a star if disabled, minority or low-income students are falling behind.

Doctor Pollio is looking to that growth after the district scored only 2 stars. He said he believes in education their commit is often on short term gains rather than “long-term, sustainable results.”

While nine of their schools were lifted out of CSI status, meaning they were in the bottom five percent, the district added many more. Thirty-five of Kentucky's 50 CSI schools,70 percent, are in JCPS.

“There's no way that we should have that number of CSI schools in Jefferson County,” Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis said.

Lewis said they must transform the learning experience for students and that Dr. Pollio is part of the solution.

While many parents may see the state results and wonder or worry, Lewis urges them to study up and start conversations. He said schools like Cochran proved that transformations can happen quickly, but it requires community buy-in and support.

