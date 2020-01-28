FRANKFORT, Ky. — Officers in Kentucky schools will have to carry guns under a bill that cleared the Kentucky Senate.

Under the proposal, at least one school resource officer would be assigned to each school campus and they would carry a weapon.

It’s an issue Jefferson County Public Schools is currently discussing as they propose an in-house security force.

The bill is a follow up to last year’s school safety law, passed in wake of the deadly Marshall County High School shooting.

“It is somewhat troubling though that we have to have a bill that deals with school safety. But it's the day and time of which we live. We just had the two-year anniversary last week of the Marshall County shooting event. We hope and pray we never see another Marshall County or Ryle High School or Carter County or Heath High School or the different ones that have happened in our past,” Republican Senator Max Wise, the bill’s sponsor, said.

Senator Morgan McGarvey from Louisville was the lone no vote, calling the bill an unfunded mandate.

The bill now goes to the House.