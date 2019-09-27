HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A state representative from Louisville spent the night at the Hardin County Jail after he was arrested for failing to appear in court on a traffic violation.

The Hardin County Detention Center said Reginald Meeks was detained at Fort Knox when security looked up his driver’s license and found he didn't appear in court for a speeding ticket.

Court documents show officers pulled Meeks over in March on I-64 in Jefferson County for going 17 miles over the limit.

He's since been released from the Hardin County Detention Center and is expected to appear in court on October 16.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.