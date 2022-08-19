A video posted to the social media platform TikTok purported to show officers talking to a man and examining the contents of a bag on Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police said Friday they are investigating an incident involving the discovery of gun parts in a backpack at the Indiana State Fair.

Reports said a man had been involved in an altercation on the fairgrounds which was said to be verbal.

Police confirmed to 13News the bag contained parts of a disassembled rifle.

No one made a report to police about having been involved in an altercation with the man.

The man was issued a trespass order and was escorted by police to a fairgrounds exit. No charges have been filed.