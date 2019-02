FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky is preparing for spring and announcing big plans for state parks.

Governor Matt Bevin announced he is putting $20 million toward updating state parks.

Those improvements include replacing lodge roofs, upgrading the campgrounds and fixing swimming pools.

It is part of an initiative called "Refreshing the Finest.” The governor said it is already helping bring more people to the parks, resulting in a nearly $ 8 million revenue boost from 2016 to 2018.