JCPS superintendent to give 'State of the District' address

Dr. Marty Pollio is expected to discuss the district's challenges from the past two years and what lies ahead.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio set to give an update on how Kentucky’s largest school district is doing.

Pollio will give his fourth State of the District address.

During his speech, he’s expected to discuss the challenges JCPS has faced the last two years and his “bold” changes that will progress the district while transforming schools, students and the city.

Pollio will deliver his speech where his career began, the Academy at Shawnee.

He will speak in the newly renovated auditorium that was part of a $42 million project, which saw renovations to an abandoned third floor, upgrades to the gymnasium and swimming pool.