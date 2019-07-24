LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)--Catch up with by former Louisville Men’s basketball standout and current Golden State Warrior, Damion Lee who will be in town, July 24 for a meet and greet.

You may remember Lee played for the University of Louisville Cards 2015-2016. “The best thing about being a Cardinal is playing for something bigger than me and finishing my career as a Cardinal” Lee said.

The L.E.E. Way Foundation, founded by Lee and his mother Michelle, will host this meet and greet from 6-9 p.m. at Griff’s Restaurant located 133 W. Liberty Street.

Damion Lee

Damion wants to give the community an opportunity to hear what’s going on in his life since his departure from The University of Louisville. Damion has always had an interest in working with youth in Louisville and wants to create a program that Leverages Excellence through Experiences, hence the foundation name, The L.E.E. Way.

Damion has teamed up with the Chestnut Street YMCA to offer a free two-day clinic for the youth already attending the YMCA’s summer program for the first year. For those not attending the summer program, details will be released at a later date about future clinics/camps that will be open to the general public.

