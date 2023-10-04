Looking back at the Standard Gravure shooting

WHAS11 reflects on the mass shooting that left eight people dead, and 12 others shot and injured almost 34 years ago in downtown Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Monday morning, a shooter opened fire in downtown Louisville, killing five people and injuring several others, including police officers according to officials.

Almost 34 years ago, a different mass shooting happened; the shooter killed eight people and injured 12 others at the Standard Gravure.

The term "mass shooting" wasn't even used back then.

The Standard Gravure was a printing company attached to the Courier Journal.

Joseph Wesbecker, an employee who was on disability for mental illness, came to the plant and started shooting at 8:30 a.m. with an AK-47 and he had many other guns.

Then-Louisville Mayor Jerry Abramson rushed to the scene and helped push people to ambulances.

This was one of the first mass shootings that happened in the nation.

On the 30th memorial of the shooting in 2019, survivor Jackie Miller, now deceased, told WHAS11 News this.

"Standard Gravure? They haven't learned anything from any of these shootings. All these people scream 'gun, gun, gun.' Well I want to tell people something. That day I was shot, that gun did not walk in by itself," she said.

When then-Louisville Police Chief Richard Dotson laid out on a table all of the confiscated weapons and ammunition, it was clear he had more firepower, a bigger gun, than police were carrying at the time.

