Kentucky school districts scramble to fill vacancies left open by pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Weeks before schools in Kentucky start up again, there are a variety of openings across the board.

From Hardin, Shelby and Oldham Counties, districts have hundreds of positions available.

It will be a hefty task for schools to recruit and retain because many of them were left open because of the pandemic.

“Those positions will fill as the summer goes on. The things that we are more anxious about than anything is bus driver,” John Wright, Hardin County Schools community relations specialist, said.

Bus drivers are the number one opening at Hardin, Shelby, Oldham, and Jefferson County Schools.

“We’re struggling with bus driver applications right now – it does continue to get worse and worse,” Lori McDowell, Oldham County Schools communications director, said.

To help retain and recruit workers, the Oldham County School Board on Monday approved a $1 an hour pay raise for all bus drivers.

Hardin County Schools gave the green light on a 3% raise for all staff members and a $2 raise an hour for bus drivers.

“We were losing our drivers not to other districts, but we were losing them to industry of businesses in our community that paid more than we could,” Wright said.

Districts like Jefferson County and Shelby County Schools said other vacancies, like teachers, aren’t as high as they would’ve expected.

“Our retention numbers are still looking good, they’re trending in the right direction,” Dr. Aimee Green-Webb, JCPS chief of human resources, said.

All the districts said positions will fill by the time school starts in August.

Even with vacancies, they are confident operations will still run smoothly.

