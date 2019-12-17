LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A staffer for the former Kentucky First Lady Glenna Bevin was arrested on a DUI charge in Anderson County on Dec. 8.

According to public court case information, Jenny Ditto is facing three charges including driving under the influence.



The Anderson News in Lawrenceburg reports the citation alleges Ditto's blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit and that she struggled to pass various sobriety tests.



Ditto was arrested on Dec. 8 after police spotted her driving in the wrong direction on U-S 127 Bypass at 2:30 a.m.



Ditto is expected to be arraigned on Jan. 6.

