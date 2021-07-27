Louisville man dies after stabbing near downtown

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, Rayshawn Anderson was stabbed around 11:21 p.m. at Jackson St. and Jefferson St. on July 25.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after he was stabbed near downtown Louisville on July 25.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 37-year-old Rayshawn Anderson was stabbed around 11:21 p.m. at Jackson St. and Jefferson St. The next day, he was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital.

WHAS11 has reached out to the Louisville Metro Police Department for more information in this case.

