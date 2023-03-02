Louisville man walked up to officers with stab wound

The man was transported to the hospital. Officials say he is expected to survive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was stabbed in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thursday.

Around 1 a.m., a man with a stab wound walked up to Louisville Metro Police officers at 12th Street and Chestnut Street, according to an LMPD press release.

The man was transported to UofL Hospital; officials say he is expected to survive.

LMPD officers are investigating this stabbing; there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD. Or you may utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

