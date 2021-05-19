St. X, LMPD investigating 'disturbing video' involving students

St. Xavier High School said officials are looking into a "disturbing video recorded off campus involving a few" students.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a message to parents Wednesday, St. Xavier High School said school officials are looking into a "disturbing video recorded off campus involving a few" students.

"The actions depicted are in total opposition to our standards of behavior and community, which are to foster respect, honor and service to God's world," the school said.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the department is investigating the video, which depicts an assault. The school said it is working with all students and families involved.

"School policy will be followed with immediate action and the results will be in the best interest of all," the message said.

WHAS11 will update this story with more information if provided.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.