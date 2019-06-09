LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The rivalry between Trinity and St. Xavier has been well-known in Louisville for years. Now, for the third year in a row, it has been named one of the best 100 high school rivalries in the country by The Great American Rivalry Series.

The series, created in 2004, was established to celebrate high school football and the “cultural phenomenon of ‘Friday Night in America’”. Each year, select schools are invited to participate in the Rivalry Series. The Series focuses on the games that fans and players alike look forward to all year.

For the 2019 Series, the Trinity/St. X game has been chosen. But this is far from the first time the rivalry has been part of the Series. Trinity and St. X have been featured five times: in 2018, 2017, 2009, 2007, and 2006. Male vs. Manual has been featured four times and a PRP vs. Butler game was spotlighted in 2017.

At the game, The Great American Rivalry Series will recognize an MVP and give a scholarship to a senior athlete from each team. The winning team also will receive a trophy presented by the U.S. Marine Corps, the official game sponsor.

The Trinity Shamrocks will host the St. Xavier Tigers on September 27 at Marshall Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

