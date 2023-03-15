Officials: 9 St. X students expelled for distributing THC

"We take very seriously our policy against drugs, alcohol and weapons on campus," Vice President for Advancement Michael Littell said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nine St. Xavier High School students were expelled on Tuesday for allegedly distributing THC.

According to a letter sent to parents, Vice President for Advancement Michael Littell said an internal investigation found the students were distributing THC, a compound found in marijuana, within the school population.

During the investigation, Littell said school officials found a weapon in one of the student's cars, which was parked off campus. He added local law enforcement has assisted the school on this issue and ensured students' and faculty's safety.

Littell said that "no faculty or staff were involved in this matter."

"We take very seriously our policy against drugs, alcohol and weapons on campus. We will always enforce that policy vigorously and we encourage parents to talk openly with their sons about why adherence to this policy is so important," Littell said.

St. Xavier officials said they would not provide any more information, including the students' names.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.