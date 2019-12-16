LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – More than 400 families who received help from St. Vincent De Paul had the chance to shop for Christmas in a mini-mall set up for them.

Each parent was assigned an elf to help them sort through tables of toys, books, games and clothes at “The Santa Shop.”

There were also gift wrapping stations on hand to help put the finishing touches on each gift.

Like the holiday itself, this isn’t just about getting presents but being present for others.

“To be able to engage one-on-one, that’s really what it’s all about. Having a personal connection with someone and knowing that you made a difference for them now, this year, that’s critically important for the donor,” Ed Wnorowski, executive director, said.

St. Vincent De Paul helps individuals and families throughout the year to navigate through crisis and reach their full potential.

