LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Simmons College President and Pastor Dr. Kevin Cosby is making his first public comments about being stopped by police in early September.

He spoke with Dr. Ricky Jones in a Sunday radio interview, detailing his experience with Louisville Metro Police.

Cosby said police told him he was pulled over for making an improper turn on South 22nd Street and a license plate frame was covering part of his Kentucky license plate.

Cosby said he had to ask the police officer why he was pulled over but said the officer never told him his name or why he was being stopped.

RELATED: LMPD investigating Rev. Cosby traffic stop

He also says his wife, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was also asked to give police her license and has a theory on why that was.

"With the car that I was driving, in the area that we were, that this was either a drug stop or I had come to the community looking for drugs or that I picked up a prostitute."

Cosby wasn't ticketed or arrested.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad calling for a review of this case and a review of the department's police stop policies.

© 2018 WHAS-TV