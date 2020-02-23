LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An unlikely pairing can produce a beautiful creation.

The St. Stephen Church Mass Choir and the Louisville Orchestra are coming together for a special performance this weekend.

Choir director Jason Claybourn said it’s been a long week of rehearsal with lots of late nights. It’s an opportunity the singers are excited for.

“Perfectionists – we’re perfectionists. You’re going to get perfection,” Clayborn said.

Choir member Krystal Goodner added, “We don’t play around when it comes to music.”

Kevin James, St. Stephen executive minister of music, said the partnership is a win for the west end.

“We are excited about this collaboration and the privilege to bring these two wonderful art forms together to be performed in the California Community in West Louisville.”

Saturday night’s sold out performance will take place at the Kentucky Performing Arts at 8 p.m. but officials with the church say an encore performance will take place at St. Stephen on Sunday at 6 p.m.

They say this would be the first time the Louisville Orchestra has come past Ninth Street.

Sunday’s performance is free and open to the public.

