Louisville church asking for donations to help fill Thanksgiving meal baskets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — St. Stephen Baptist Church needs the public's help with feeding the community. On Nov. 23, they're hosting a drive-thru Thanksgiving basket giveaway and they're hoping to get more donations before Monday.

The more donations they receive, the more families they can help.

Right now, the church has around 300 people on their list to receive meals and they want to make sure they have enough food for everyone. Each Thanksgiving basket will include a turkey or roaster chicken, stuffing, green beans, macaroni and cheese, yams, cranberry sauce, tea, cornbread and pie.

The church is asking for donations of these items so each basket can be full. Donations can be dropped off at the Family Life Center on W. Kentucky St. between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.

"Even through the pandemic, God has been good to us and some of us still have an abundance that we can share," said Pat Mathison, a member of St. Stephen Baptist Church. "We're just calling on all people that can and are willing to, to be a blessing."

For more information on the donations, send an email to info@ssclive.org.

If you want to reserve a meal, you need to call in advance. Here is the pickup and contact information for each location:

Louisville Campus

1508 W. Kentucky St.

Contact: Michelle High, 502-583-6798 ext. 0

Hardin County Campus

757 S. Woodland Drive, Radcliff, Ky.

Contact: Arnette Storey, 314-229-8237

Southern Indiana Campus

Contact: Michelle Murphy, 502-583-6798 ex. 1300

Dosker Manor Campus

Contact: Jose Gilbert, 502-583-6798 ext. 1005

