St. Stephen Church gets community into healthy, safe spirit with COVID-19 screenings

Members of the church wanted to celebrate Rev. Dr. Kevin Cosby's birthday by urging the community to get screened.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — St. Stephen Baptist Church celebrated its senior pastor’s birthday by offering free COVID-19 testing for the community Saturday.

Members of the church said they wanted to honor Rev. Dr. Kevin Cosby by being a healthy and safe community.

Participants didn’t need a referral form from a doctor to get tested – all they needed was a car and identification.

Officials said if you stopped by the screening, you should receive your results in three to 5 days which will be available through Norton Healthcare’s My Chart.

If you test positive, you will receive a phone call from Norton officials.

