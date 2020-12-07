St. Stephen Church gets community into healthy, safe spirit with COVID-19 screenings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — St. Stephen Baptist Church celebrated its senior pastor’s birthday by offering free COVID-19 testing for the community Saturday.
Members of the church said they wanted to honor Rev. Dr. Kevin Cosby by being a healthy and safe community.
Participants didn’t need a referral form from a doctor to get tested – all they needed was a car and identification.
Officials said if you stopped by the screening, you should receive your results in three to 5 days which will be available through Norton Healthcare’s My Chart.
If you test positive, you will receive a phone call from Norton officials.
