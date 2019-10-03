LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The rain didn't stop faithful parade-goers in the Highlands from having fun and getting in the St. Paddy's spirit Saturday.

Dozens lined the streets of Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue to enjoy the floats pass by and then taking a moment to enjoy the businesses lining the streets.

"It's just the spirit of the Irish. That's what we do. We make the best of it and we have fun no matter what," Kate McCauley said.

Cameron Jones added, "You can never count on the weather but you can always count on good people."

Even though the parade got off to a late start, those who attended say they're die-hard fans and they'll come out rain or shine or even if there's a hurricane.