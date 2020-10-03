LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) host Louisville’s St. Patrick’s Parade yearly and they say the 2020 parade is still happening.

According to a news release from The Ancient Order of Hibernians, they’ve received several inquiries regarding the COVID-19 virus and if it will affect the plans for the parade and their answer is, no. AOH says they’ve made it clear that attendance to the 2020 parade is voluntary and that it’s a personal choice if people want to attend.

AOH President John O’Dwyer stated, “Everybody should use their own common sense to make their own decisions…” “If you want to come out, come out. If you don’t want to come out and you’re worried about (coronavirus), by all means, stay home.”

The annual St. Patrick's Parade in the Highlands

The Ancient Order of Hibernians is urging all people coming to the Parade to follow the guidelines set out by the City, State, and medical specialists which includes: washing your hands consistently and thoroughly, if you are sick then please do not come, and if you are in one of the high-risk groups then please consider not coming.

