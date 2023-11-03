50th St. Patrick's Day parade brings thousands to Highlands

One of the community's favorite events celebrated a milestone, bringing out lots of familiar faces and even new ones.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville celebrated its 50th St. Patrick’s Day parade with a festive affair in the Highlands.

Harvey Sloane, who was running for mayor in 1973, brought the parade back and said it was to win support of his wife.

“I said ‘Kathleen, they’re saying I oughta run for mayor. What do you think?’ She paused and said, ‘you know if you agree to restart the St. Patrick’s Day Parade that was stopped in 1916 because of the first World War, I’m with you,’” he recalled.

Sloane was honored outside of O'Shea's Irish Pub by current Mayor Craig Greenberg during the parade.

An estimated 100 groups participated and marched including WHAS11 staff members.

Parade-goers said they always love how they can be together as a community.

Organizers estimate about 100,000 people turned out along the one-mile parade route which started on Baxter Avenue and ended on Bardstown Road just past Mid City Mall.

