LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Top Hat Liquor Store was subject to a robbery Tuesday night. There are three suspects in the robbery, two men and one woman.

The St. Matthews Liquor Store believes this isn't the the group's first time robbing the store. Their plan is that they come in at night when one person is usually working and present a bogus credit card that is declined.

While that part of the operation is taking place, one of the men plays the role of lookout while the other stuffs a coat full of liquor.

The owner believes the group stole at least four bottles of Woodford reserve, two bottls of Jack Daniels and bottles of both Don Julio reposade and blanco. The estimated total of the bottles runs at $500.

"This is where the breaking point came with these thieves," Top Hat owner, Paul Han, said after confronting the group in the parking lot.

