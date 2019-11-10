LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local fire department is celebrating a big birthday and a century of history on Saturday, and they want you to join the party.

The St. Matthews Fire Department, founded in 1919, is celebrating 100 years of service. Past and present members of the department, including members of St. Matthews EMS and the former Lyndon Fire Department, will come together on October 12 for a Centennial Celebration Reunion. The celebration will take place at the St. Matthews Fire Department at 240 Sears Avenue.

At the celebration, thirty teams will compete for the title of Metro Louisville Firefighter Champion Cooker at the 5th Annual Rib Cook-Off. There will also be activities and games for kids. The celebration will be held from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and all food and activities will be free to the public.

There will also be a raffle for prizes including a Reed Custom Safe and a Big Green Egg. Raffle tickets cost $10 each and those proceeds will benefit the WHAS Crusade for Children.

