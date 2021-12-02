St. Matthews Police investigating shooting outside fitness club

Witnesses saw someone drive through the parking lot outside of Esporta Fitness and fire several shots around 9 p.m. Wednesday. No one was injured.

ST MATTHEWS, Ky. — The St. Matthews Police Department (SMPD) is looking for suspects after someone fired shots outside of a gym on Shelbyville Rd. Wednesday night.

SMPD Assistant Chief Eddie Jones said witnesses saw someone drive through the parking lot outside of Esporta Fitness and fire several shots around 9 p.m. Multiple vehicles and the gym were hit, but no one was injured.

A woman, who chose to remain anonymous, said she was headed to her car to wait as her mother finished working out when she heard the shots.

"I didn't know why they started shooting and it scared me so bad," she said. "I just didn't think about it, I just ran to get my mom."

The gym reopened Thursday morning, but residents were still hesitant as they returned to the area.

"You think Louisville is a relatively safe place to be," said Terri Friel. "This is kind of scary."

Jones said St. Matthews Police is still trying to figure out whether the shooting was targeted or random and they don't have any suspects at this time. If you have any information about the incident, contact SMPD at 502-893-9000.

During the holiday season, the area is busier than usual and Jones said that made it easy for officers to respond quickly.

“This time of year we put more officers on the street to cover that area, because of the shopping," Jones said. "At this point the information we have we believe this was an isolated incident and there’s no danger to anybody in the public.”

Jones said the department takes any incident involving gunfire seriously. He encouraged people to stay vigilant and reach out to police when they witness crimes.

"There's no part of the city that's immune from violence," Jones said.

“It’ll make me more cautious," Friel said. "I actually have a second-degree black belt so I’m pretty confident that if somebody were to do something, if it wasn’t a gun, that I could take care of myself. But I'm definitely going to be looking around.”

The management at Esporta Fitness did not want to provide a statement.

