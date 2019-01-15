LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at St. Matthews Elementary are collecting cases of bottled water for kids in Martin County.

The rural Kentucky county has been plagued with water issues for years. Residents in the county say the water coming out of their faucets is brown and unsafe to drink.

Teachers at St. Matthews Elementary organized a water drive to make sure students have something clean to drink while they’re learning.

“Sometimes you forget about that. We have a great water system here in Louisville and unfortunately, they do not down there in Martin County. We wanted to help out just ensure that throughout the school day at least they have some bottles of water that can help them during their educational process," Principal Scottie Collier said.

If you would like to donate a case, or two, of water, you can take it to Saint Matthews Elementary School on Browns Lane through Thursday afternoon.

The school will then transport the water to Martin County.