St. Martin of Tours reopens after altar vandalism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Father Paul Beach is back in the pulpit at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church. It's been 36 hours when he walked into his church in downtown Louisville to find the altar vandalized with artifacts and decor smashed on the ground.

"There were chunks of marble and plaster, almost like a war scene," he said.

Police arrested Romaric Koumgang, 35, who they claim had broken into the church Sunday night and started vandalizing the altar.

"He entered the church through a locked door in the rear of the church, came up the main side, and immediately went to the altar and began just destroying everything that he could with his bare hands," Beach said.

According to the arrest report, Koumgang was throwing things on the ground and breaking them and had also thrown several items at the security guard at the church. When the officers arrived, they told Koumgang to come down from the front of the church, which is when he threw bricks and other objects at them, according to the report. The officers reported using a taser on Koumgang three times before they were able to take him into custody. Koumgang was taken to the hospital for an evaluation before he was released to Metro Corrections.

"He's been here before, has never acted, of course, in the manner that he did," Beach said.

During Tuesday's mass, Beach addressed the incident and said while the man will face consequences from the law, he is praying the man responsible will be able to receive help.

"I certainly wish that he hadn't - had he gotten the help that he needed before he came and did this to the church," he said. "Nevertheless, our first response is always to pray."

Beach estimates the damage is worth tens of thousands of dollars and admits it will likely take a while to repair and replace, but he said his priority is a different type of mending.

"It's just marble. It's just plaster," he said. "All of those things can be repaired with human hands. What we're about is trying to help repair those things that can't be repaired with human hands alone."

In a statement from the Archdiocese of Louisville, Archbishop Joseph Kurtz wrote, "I thank and praise Father Paul for his strong pastoral leadership, and I am grateful to Saint Martin’s security guard and the Louisville Metro Police Department for their prompt response. I offer my prayers for healing for the parish and for the offender."