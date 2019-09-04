LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a little boy who loves nothing more than playing on the beach and spending time with his friends. His guardian and Grandfather, Tom describes David as “an island boy.” He and David live in Honduras where Tom has worked for the last several years.

“He loves people,” said Tom. “He's very social. He can make a friend anywhere. He's a very loving boy. Every day he'll come up and give me a hug. Come up and put his hand on me and give me a hug just to tell me, ‘Hey Papa. I love you.’”

Doctors at St. Jude took David in after he was diagnosed with "ALL" or "Lymphoblastic Leukemia" which is the most common form of childhood cancer.

When Danny Thomas founded St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 1962, only four percent of children facing ALL would live. Thanks in part to the work done at the center in Memphis, 94 percent survive today.

David appears to be on his way to joining that 94 percent.

“I expected to pay and then I was told we wouldn't get a bill,” said Tom. “I didn't quite process that right away. You know how's this is possible? Well, it's possible through all of the wonderful people who donate. I am able to focus on his care because of the donors.”

Donors like those who are reserving their chance to win the St. Jude Dream home in the Catalpa Farms subdivision of eastern Jefferson County.

MORE| Inside the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home

Someone who gets their ticket by Thursday's drawing may win a home worth an estimated half million dollars, but they will certainly make a difference in the lives of children with cancer.

“I'm so thankful that there are so many people that have opened their hearts to this amazing cause of saving children's lives,” Tom said. “It's working.”

The St. Jude Dream Home drawing is Thursday. You can purchase tickets online or call 24 hours a day.

We will air the drawing live Thursday, April 11, in our 6 p.m. newscast.