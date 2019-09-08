LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s August, which means it’s time for the largest picnic in Louisville. The 170th St. Joe’s Picnic kicks off on Friday, August 9. Before you head out to enjoy the festivities, here are some things to know.

Basic Info

Where: The St. Joe’s Picnic is held outside of the St. Joseph Children’s Home at 2823 Frankfort Avenue in Louisville.

When: The picnic runs on Friday, August 9 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Saturday, August 10 from noon until midnight.

What: Generations of families and friends gather every year for the annual picnic. You can play games, eat, drink, listen to live music, and volunteer. The Picnic, at its heart, is a fundraiser for the kids at St. Joseph Children’s Home. The non-profit serves children who have been removed from their homes because of abuse and/or neglect.

Parking

Handicap and limited public parking will be available on St. Joe’s campus via the Brownsboro Road entrance. Additional off-site parking is available at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, with shuttle service to and from the Picnic.

Carpooling, biking, or riding the TARC are also encouraged.

Rules

According to the St. Joe’s Picnic website, anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult after 9 p.m. on both nights. Bags and purses are subject to search and the following items are prohibited:

Coolers

Weapons

Skateboards

Bikes

Animals (service animals allowed)



Tickets

Just about everything at the St. Joe’s Picnic takes a ticket: food, drinks, rides, etc. Each ticket costs $1 and can be purchased when you arrive.

How many do you need? It depends on what you want to do. According to the website, kids crafts and rides take 2 to 6 tickets. Food vendors range from 3 to 15 tickets and drinks range from 2 to 7.

