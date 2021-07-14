St. Joe's Picnic returns with in-person live music event

St. Joe's is hosting a two-day music event and a drive-thru picnic August 13-14. Tickets are available online.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The St. Joe's Picnic is returning to an in-person event for their 172nd picnic. This year's event, held on August 13-14, features two days of music with a drive-thru picnic.

Last year, the historic picnic was a virtual-only event and raised more than $300,000. All of the money goes directly to St. Joseph Children's Home which cares for children in the community who have been removed from their homes because of abuse or neglect. The home currently serves 1,500 children and family members through foster care and child development programs.

Concert tickets are now on sale for $10 each per night. Rear View Mirror performs Aug. 13 and LittleBand performs the following.

The drive-thru picnic is Aug. 14 from Noon to 5 p.m., participants can drop off donations and purchase raffle tickets. The raffle tickets can also be purchased online.

Raffle prizes include 2022 Oaks and Derby Clubhouse tickets, a Lake Cumberland house boat vacation and a suite for UofL football.

Food and drinks for the picnic will only be served during the two concerts. To purchase food and drinks you must have a ticket for the concerts on either of the two nights.

Table sponsorships are also available each night beginning at $500 for a group of six to enjoy the event from their VIP section on St. Joe’s lawn.

