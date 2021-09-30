LIST: Road closures for St. James Court Art Show this weekend

The art show will be held from Friday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 3. Admission is free.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The St. James Court Art Show is returning for 2021, which means that several roads around Old Louisville will be closed this weekend.

The art show will be held from Friday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 3. Admission is free.

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) provided a list of road closures and no parking zones - here are the areas that will be affected:

Street Closures - 6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 until 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

Alley between Third Street and Fourth Street from Magnolia Street to Hill Street

Alley between Fourth Street and St. James Court from Magnolia Street to Hill Street

R Chin Alley from Sixth Street to Hill Street

Saint James Court from Magnolia Street to Hill Street

Magnolia Street from Third Street to Sixth Street

Gaulbert Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street

Fourth Street from Park Avenue to Hill Street

Sixth Street & Levering Alley

Sixth Street & Levering Street

No parking areas

1 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 until 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

Park Avenue (south side) from Fourth Street to Sixth Street

Gaulbert Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street

From 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 30 until 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 3

Saint James Court from Magnolia Street to Hill Street

Magnolia Street from Third Street to Levering Street

1:00 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 until 10:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

Third Street (west side) from Park Avenue to Hill Street

Third Street (east side) from Burnett Magnolia to Hill Street

Fourth Street from Park Avenue to Hill Street

Sixth Street (east side) from Park Avenue to Hill Street

9:00 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

Hill Street from Second Street to Sixth Street

Fourth Street (east side) from Hill Street to Gaulbert Avenue

The north side of Hill Street from 2nd St. to 6th St. will be restricted to handicapped parking.

Handicap Parking Areas

North lanes of Hill Street between 3rd and St. James Court from 9:00 a.m. on Friday to 10:00 p.m. on Sunday.

East side of 6th Street near Magnolia along Central Park from 8:00 a.m. on Thursday to 10:00 p.m. on Sunday.

NOTE: No Handicap Parking at St. James Court and Fountain Court (across from the fountain on the east side of the street.)

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.