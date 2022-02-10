Beautiful weather, large crowds wrap up annual St. James Court Art Show

The community came out to celebrate the annual three-day art festival in droves as it wrapped up its 66th year Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Great weather, good food, big crowds closed out a weekend celebrating one of Louisville’s most popular events dedicated to artists.

The St. James Court Art Show wrapped up its 66th annual event Sunday.

The nice, fall weather was a welcome sight compared the sometimes rainy conditions.

More than 200,000 were expected to attend.

The three-day art festival takes place in Old Louisville and allows the public to roam along Victorian homes, seeing hundreds of artists showcasing their work from across the country on historic St. James Court.

Bressler Wade, a weaver, said he hopes creators inspire others to become artists themselves.

“Kids are just over the moon – the adults too, seeing and recanting – ‘my grandma had’ – and I remember when I was a child and bringing back the memories and maybe encouraging and helping to develop weavers,” he said. “If we can get three or four people from the festival to become weavers it’s a win.”

Event organizers said they anticipate this year’s show will bring in an estimated $5 million to Louisville as around 600 artists and 250,000 people packed the area.

PHOTOS | Moments from the 2022 St. James Court Art Show 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.