Saint Agnes opens new parish center, expanded preschool program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Saint Agnes Catholic Community has opened its new parish and preschool.

In 2015, the church launched the Congregate for Something Great Campaign to update the church’s buildings.

The opening of the parish center and preschool marks the second phase of the campaign.

The church said the expansion of the preschool will allow them to add three-year-olds to their preschool program.

“We started with fundraising eight years ago and then we broke ground right before COVID hit. It has been an amazing experience to be able to work together and for this building to be completed throughout COVID,” Principal Andrea George said.

The new parish center, which broke ground before the preschool addition, has a gathering space, kitchen, new offices for staff and a play center.

