LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Around 2,200 people were without power in Louisville July 26 after a squirrel caused an outage, LG&E said.

The majority of people affected by the outage were in the Audubon and Poplar Level neighborhoods. Several roads in the neighborhoods are without stoplights as well.

LG&E said it has restored power for over 1,000 customers, and is working on helping the remaining customers. To report an outage, visit LG&E's website.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.