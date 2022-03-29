Spring Break travel nearing record levels at Louisville airport

Scheduled seat capacity by the eight airlines at SDF is 99% compared to 2019.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with the Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) said this Spring Break will likely be the busiest ever as COVID numbers ease and travelers are more inclined to get out.

SDF recently added two new airlines and 15 new routes in the past year, which gives more options to travelers but will also create more traffic in the airport.

Officials said it is important for travelers to be at least two hours early for their flights since they anticipate a high amount of people traveling this Spring Break.

The scheduled seating capacity by the eight airlines at SDF is 99% compared to 2019, which was the best year ever for passenger traffic at the airport. With levels so close, the airport says there's a good chance that a new record will be set in 2022.

“We expect this to be our busiest week so far this year and strongly encourage folks to be prepared for high passenger volumes and to pack their patience with them," said Dan Mann, Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority.

From Thursday, March 31 through Monday, April 4, a total of 34,893 departing seats are scheduled for the five-day period at SDF.

The busiest travel days this year seem to be Thursday, March 31, and Friday, April 1, with slightly more departing seats compared to 2019.

For those traveling for Spring Break, here are a few helpful tips to know before coming to the airport:

Check-In online at home

Know the airline’s size and weight restrictions for checked or carry-on baggage.

Be familiar with all airport parking options. Due to the high passenger demand, some parking lots may be full and intermittently closed at the airport.

Arrive two hours before the flight’s scheduled departure time. With expected passenger volumes, there could be longer wait times at check-in or through the security checkpoint.

