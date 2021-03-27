Need something to for spring break? Here are plenty of staycation options around Louisville

In Louisville and surrounding areas, there are plenty of things to do to get away from the electronics and get the refreshing quality time with family we all need.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Spring break for Jefferson County Public School students start Monday and with COVID-19 still on our radar, parents are looking for socially distant, low-cost options.

In Louisville and surrounding areas, there are plenty of things to do to get away from the electronics and get the refreshing quality time with family we all need.

“Screen Break”

While supplies last, families can pick up a free spring break backpack from any Louisville Free Public Library location. The backpacks include family activities that can be done on the backyard, park or wherever adventure awaits.

LFPL said there’s also a Field Guide included that features a different topic and a set of activities to do that day – from nature exploration to messy art to suggested reading picks.

If you want to challenge your child, officials said they have nature-inspired book bundles available by request and could be customized based on the child’s age, interest and reading level. For more info, visit here.

Community Centers

Mayor Greg Fischer announced 11 of the city's community centers will reopen beginning Monday. If you would like your child to attend, check out the locations that will be open.

“The Great Outdoors”

Louisville is home to 120 parks with many of the amenities include basketball goals, tennis nets and playgrounds – all re-opened since being closed due to the pandemic.

If you like to hike, Jefferson Memorial Forest has more than 35 trails for those who like a bit of scenery and it’s about 15 minutes away from downtown Louisville.

However, because of recent heavy rainfall, officials said trails could be muddy and they are asking you to be safe while hiking and bring a change of dry clothes.

To see the hiking trails, click here.

If you love a more guided approach, Louisville Parks and Recreation has guides to aid outdoor adventures as they navigate green spaces – animal and bird tracking, tree identification and a city park guides are some that are offered. Click here to check them out!

The Olmstead Parks Conservancy is holding an animal scavenger hunt. They are encouraging kids to take on this project at home or at one of the city’s 17 Olmstead-designed parks. Click here for info.

Riverside, the Farnsley-Moreman Landing and Historic Locust Grove have limited tours with advance reservations. If you enjoy a serene, beautiful walk in the springtime, definitely check them out.

Parklands at Floyds Fork

For those with children in kindergarten through 6th grade can go explore with the Parklands through their Spring Break Hiking Camp.

Officials said this camp gives participants a chance to explore a new trail in Beckley Creek Park while investigating the flora and fauna that call the park home.

Those camps run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from March 29 through April 2.

Families interested can select individual days or book the full week at a discounted rate.

If you want more information on education programs offered, click here.

The Louisville Zoo

The Zoo has always been one of the community’s greatest living classrooms. They keep children’s minds engaged and help parents get some steps in. Officials said their Wild Lights spring break camp is full but remind people it’s still open for visits. They encourage families to sign up for memberships and they even offer a dual membership with the Kentucky Science Center.

Kentucky Science Center

Officials said they will have several spring break camps for a variety of ages groups and also an opportunity to sign up now -- even further into April and May.

The Center said they will extend their hours this week, staying open until 7 p.m. each day.

JCPS

Still not comfortable leaving the house? Don’t worry, JCPS has something for third through 5th grade students. Parents and guardians can register their child(ren) to receive links for 5 days of activities in karate, hip hop, yoga and soccer.

Students can even take part as a teacher conducts a read aloud session.

The district said they have engaging literacy activities with accompanying text students can participate from home. Literacy activities will be followed by guided lessons in a new skill from a community partner.

If you would like to participate, registration is open.

BLOCS Louisville

This program offers academic and enrichment supports to those from kindergarten through 12th grade. Many provide non-traditional instruction supports including a wide range of enrichment activities from arts, music, sports and recreation. Visit here to find out programs offered during spring break.

Frazier Museum

The Frazier Museum wants you to join them for their Spring Break Story Time. The family event is a great way to get out safely while remaining socially distant.

They want you to sit back and enjoy the reading followed by an exploration of their galleries related to the book’s theme.

After, staff will be in the galleries to share more insights, tell a few stories and answer questions.

This event will take place on Apr. 1 from 11 a.m. to noon.

The museum even offers a free membership for area residents. Click here for info.

The Kentucky Derby Museum

Officials have planned a special week of activities for spring break. There will be tours of the Churchill Downs racetrack, scavenger hunts and special crafts. Those who love horseracing will love the short film “The Greatest Race” and two floors of interactive exhibits.

Children 14 and under receive free general admission.

For more information, click here.

Harbor History Cruises

If you want to navigate the waters of the Ohio River, check out the $5, one-hour Harbor History Cruise aboard the Mary M. Miller. Many of the cruises from Monday through Wednesday are sold out but check out the availability for the remainder of the week! Tickets are going fast.

The cruises are from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Officials say you will receive free popcorn and a copy of the book, Nosey’s Wild Ride while supplies last.