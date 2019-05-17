LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Metro Parks has confirmed public pools will remain closed this summer, Louisville still has several spraygrounds for families to visit.
Listed below are 29 of the city's parks that include a sprayground:
- Algonquin Park - 1614 Cypress St. Louisville, KY 40210
- Baxter Square - 301 S 12th St. Louisville, KY 40203
- Bingham Park - 160 Coral Ave Louisville, KY 40206
- Boone Square - 1935 Rowan St. Louisville, KY 40203
- Breslin Park - 1388 Lexington RD Louisville, KY 40206
- California Park - 1104 S. 16th St. Louisville, KY 40210
- Central Park - 1340 S 4th St. Louisville, KY 40208
- Cherokee Park - 745 Cochran Hill Rd. Louisville, KY 40206
- Chickasaw Park - 1200 Southwestern Pkwy Louisville, KY 40211
- Crescent Hill Park - 3110 Brownsboro Rd. Louisville, KY 40206
- Elliott Square - 630 S 28th St. Louisville, KY 40211
- Farnsley Park - 3100 Wedgewood Way Louisville, KY 40220
- G.G. Moore Park - 626 "M" St. Louisville, KY 40208
- George Rogers Clark Park - 1024 Thruston Ave. Louisville, KY 40217
- Huston Quin Park - 4105 S. 1st St. Louisville, KY 40214
- Iroquois Park - 5216 New Cut Rd. Louisville, KY 40214
- LaPorte Park - 2529 Bank St. Louisville, KY 40212
- Long Run Park - 1605 Flat Rock Rd. Louisville, KY 40245
- Parkhill Park - 1703 S 13th St. Louisville, KY 40210
- Petersburg Park - 5008 E Indian Trail Louisville, KY 40218
- Portland Park - 640 N 27th St. Louisville, KY 40212
- Riverview Park - 8202 Greenwood Rd. Louisville, KY 40258
- Russell Lee Park - 3701 Southern Ave. Louisville, KY 40211
- Sheppard Park - 1601 Magazine St. Louisville, KY 40203
- Tyler Park - 1501 Castlewood Ave. Louisville, KY 40204
- Victory Park - 1051 S 23rd St. Louisville, KY 40210
- William B. Stansbury Park - 2302 S 3rd St. Louisville, KY 40208
- William Harrison Park - 3232 Oleanda Ave. Louisville, KY 40215
- Wyandotte Park - 1104 Beecher St. Louisville, KY 40215
