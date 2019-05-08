LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — It is something we all hope we will never have to face, but in today's reality, officials say it is best to be prepared and to catch warning signs early before a mass shooter strikes.

Former secret service agent and retired police officer, Greg Gitschier, now dedicates his career to training local groups when it comes to an active shooter.

"The common denominator with these shooters is a person feels like that they have been wronged or they have a depth to settle," Gitschier said.

Gitschier says in today's reality, no matter where you are, have an escape plan and know your exits.

"When a shooting starts and you panic – everyone is going to panic, shots are going off, it's dark, people screaming, and your mouth's dry," Gitschier said. "It's nice to have a little bit of a plan."

He says always trust your instincts.



"As secret service agents you see us on the news everyday, we're sitting there and we're staring at the crowd and we're just kind of scanning for people who don't fit in," Gitschier said.

Gitschier says that is now everyone's job. In recent years, the FBI has been working to find patterns when it comes to identifying an active shooter. Some things you should look out for are behaviors that could signal violence.

"They're in a little bit of a fog or a haze, they're abrupt, they get mad really easy, they talk about how they hate their life, their spouse, or their boss," Gitschier said.

Other things when it comes to pre-attack behaviors include: acting suspicious or not interacting with others, posting violent messages on social media, and experiencing multiple stressors.

"If it's hot out, they come in with an overcoat – trenched coat or they come in carrying backpacks – you don't think of people bringing backpacks or duffel bags in a church," Gitschier said. "Hopefully people will have the courage to say hey I think somebody needs to check on this person."

If you happen to notice any of these signs, officials say never hesitate to talk to your manager at work, school administrators, or to report it to police.

