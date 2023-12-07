'This is their break from school': Nonprofit helps students learn to read while being active

Over the summer "I Would Rather Be Reading" held seven summer camps across Louisville to help encourage students to be active, healthy and improve their self-esteem.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The organization "I Would Rather Be Reading" held their "Sports Spree 2023" for 552 students at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center on Wednesday.

Mayor Craig Greenberg and Louisville's First Lady Rachel Greenberg swung by to help kick off the event.

Over the summer the group held seven summer camps across Louisville to help encourage students to be active, healthy and improve their self-esteem while also getting some reading done.

Wednesday's Sports Spree was the celebration and culmination of all the summer camps' hard work.

"This is their break from school; they don't want a repeat of a regular classroom routine, so we have to get a little creative which is what's going on behind us," Co-Founder Ally Ogel said. "We have inspired them to work hard and both academically and to develop healthier habits over the summer and then really incentivize them with things that help them put those habits into practice."

The Sports Spree included activities like an obstacle course, as well as golf, football and basketball sports stations.

If you would like to volunteer with I Would Rather Be Reading, you can do so here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.