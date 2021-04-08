'Splash 'n' Dash' Norton Children's Hospital fundraiser returns Saturday

The annual fundraiser features a competitive 5K and a 1K where runners and walkers will pass through splash zones of water.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Splash 'n' Dash is back for the 7th year on the Big Four Lawn. The Saturday morning fundraiser benefits Norton Children's Hospital.

Hundreds of runners and walkers will pass through splash zones and a "Just for Kids" zone with a mini obstacle course, water boats, and water slides.

There's a competitive 5K you can still register for up until Friday evening, but the fun is in the 1K and everyone's invited.

"We start out with a run through a really big foamy wall, with bubbles everywhere," Norton Children's Hospital Foundation Amanda Current said. "The kids go trough sprinklers. We spray our adults with water squirters. By the time you're done, you're soapy, you're wet and having a really good time.".

Enjoy food on site from Chick-fil-A and Big Mike’s Shaved Ice, or dine with any Louisville Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill, during the month of August, and you can round up your total with those proceeds going to Splash ‘n’ Dash.

Splash 'n' Dash was created to honor 15-year-old Max Gilpin, who passed away in 2008 after suffering a heat stroke during football practice. The event aims to spread awareness of heat-related illnesses.

The money raised benefits the more than 185,000 kids who need care at Norton Children's facilities every year. Since it began, Splash 'n' Dash has raised more than $220,000.

