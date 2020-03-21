LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials in Spencer County have confirmed their first case of COVID-19.

The North Central District Health Department says the case was found in a middle-aged male, officials said in a news release Saturday.

The male has been following procedures for self-isolation to help prevent the spread of the virus and is currently receiving care.

Health officials say they are working to identify and contact individuals who the person may have come in contact with.

They say the risk to the general public is low at this time.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: White House task force provides updates on US response

RELATED: FAA temporarily halts flights to New York City airports

RELATED: Walmart hiring for 150K positions to meet demand from coronavirus, giving bonuses to current employees

RELATED: Shoppers rush to Kroger early to get essentials

RELATED: Kroger, Jay C stores adjust hours of operation

RELATED: How many cases of coronavirus are there in Indiana?

RELATED: Proffitt Report: We can overcome coronavirus pandemic by learning from Greatest Generation

RELATED: Residential real estate inventory down but projected low-interest rates could bring a boom

RELATED: Real-time updates | 63 coronavirus cases in Kentucky

RELATED: First responders taking extra precautions as work continues despite COVID-19 concerns

RELATED: 'We don’t know what’s going to happen' | Salon owner fears for the industry