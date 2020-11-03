LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials in Spencer County say the animal control director has resigned.

Judge-executive John Riley confirmed to WHAS11 News that David Wood submitted his letter of resignation on Tuesday.

Wood is accused to shooting and killing a chihuahua that had previously been run over, then throwing her in a dumpster.

He previously told WHAS11 News he put the dog in the dumpster to keep other animals away from it until he could take it out the next day.

