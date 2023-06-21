Louisville museum announces free admission for upcoming exhibition

The Speed Art Museum is offering free admission for its upcoming exhibition, Louisville’s Black Avant-Garde: Robert L. Douglas.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If your looking for something new to do in Louisville look no further!

Douglas was a longtime resident of the West End, a former community organizer, and a teacher and mentor to generations of artists.

According to a press release, the exhibition will showcase "rarely seen work" from his career. It will demonstrate both the breadth of Douglas' practices and the relevance of his work in examining and reflecting the Black community in Louisville.

The exhibition will feature more than 30 paintings, drawings, prints, and sculptures.

“At the Speed Art Museum, we are proud of the passion that our staff has for equity, inclusion, and belonging in our workplace, our community, and in our world," Raphaela Platow, director, said. “It’s not only empowering, but enheartening for our future. We know as an organization, we have a long way to go, but have confidence that together we can be that change maker.”

Curated by Dr. Fari Nzinga, curator of academic engagement and special projects, the exhibition will open on June 30 and run through Oct. 1.

The Speed Art Museum is open Wednesday –Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information about the exhibition or Douglas' legacy, please click here.

