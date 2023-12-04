Speed Art Museum opens to public as space for healing, peace

The museum is making itself a safe space where people can grieve the lives lost and hold the victims and their families in their hearts.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In response to the tragic events that took place at the Old National Bank and Jefferson Community & Technical College, the Speed Art Museum is opening its space to the public as a place for healing and peace.

The museum is making itself a safe space where people can grieve the lives lost and hold the victims and their families in their hearts.

"At the Speed Art Museum, we believe in the healing power of art and want to invite everyone to experience the solace and calm art can provide as we mourn individually and as a community,” Raphaela Platow, museum director, said.

Officials said a series of healing activities and meditative tours are currently in the works and details for those will be shared on the museum's website and social media platforms.

The museum has a 9-weeks arts project called 'The Promise' that will focus on experiences of gun violence through the lens of the African American community, that will begin in the fall of 2023.

"The Speed also remains committed to bringing awareness to the painful and ubiquitous experience of all acts of gun violence in our country through art and art activism," Platow said.

The museum is offering free admission and that will continue through Sunday, April 16.

Speed Art Museum's hours are from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.