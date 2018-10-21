BUFFALO, NY — Spectrum cable customers' monthly bill is about to go up.

According to a Spectrum spokesperson, Spectrum Internet will go up from $54.99 to $59.99/month for current customers who subscribe to Spectrum TV. Spectrum Internet will go from $64.99 to $65.99/month for current customers who do not subscribe to Spectrum TV.

For any customer whose Spectrum Internet service is part of a promotion, the new price won't take effect until after their promotional period ends. And, there's no change to package prices of Spectrum TV or Spectrum Voice.

This is on top of rate increase 2 On Your Side reported on Thursday, which includes the Broadcast TV surcharge going up from $8.85 to $9.95/month and Spectrum receivers going from $6.99 to $7.50. The the Latino View add on that will go from $7.99 to $8.99.

This will not make many Spectrum customers happy, who have complained about the company's service from shoddy cable service to the lack of broadband, especially in rural areas. The New York State Public Service Commission has said Spectrum, since acquiring Time Warner Cable two years ago, has failed to roll out broadband fast enough, frustrating people who don't have it.

According to a letter Spectrum's parent company, Charter, sent to some local cities and towns, the company says "Like every business, Charter faces rising costs that require occasional price adjustments." And that customers will be told about the price increases through "a bill message on or after October 1, 2018."

The letter says the new prices are "Effective on or after November 1, 2018."

Spectrum says that the price increases are happening in all markets that Spectrum operates -- the company is in 41 states.

