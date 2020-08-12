Spectrum hosting 'drive-through' hiring fair

Candidates will stay in their vehicles through the entire process, even for interviews, to ensure social distancing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Spectrum is hosting a job fair in Louisville on Wednesday and the organization is hoping to hire more than 140 people by January.

The job fair will be held on Dec. 9 at 10300 Ormsby Park Place, Suite 100 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fair will be held in a "drive-through" style and candidates will stay in their car for the entire process, including interviews.

The company is looking to hire customer service representatives, who will be responsible for troubleshooting and resolving issues that Spectrum customers may have including repairs, billing and other questions.

The starting wage for the position is $16.50 and candidates that are hired will receive at least five weeks of paid training, free and discounted services from Spectrum and "an extensive benefits package."

Applicants are encouraged to apply online ahead of time on the Spectrum Career Site, using the keyword "Ormsby." If a candidate passes the assessment, they will move onto a virtual interview in their vehicle.

Applicants are required to bring a smartphone, a face mask and will need an electronic copy of their resume that can be attached to their application or sent through email. Candidates are encouraged to dress in business-appropriate clothing.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.