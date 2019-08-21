LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During Trump’s quick visit to Louisville, many people hoped to see the president up close.

“He’s the president and he’s going to be coming out here and it’s, like, crazy. He’s the president. Who wouldn’t want to?” a little boy said.

While many showed up protest or show support for the president, some just wanted to witness history, gathering outside the Seelbach Hotel where the president attended a fundraising event for Governor Bevin.

“I’m just out here to see the president, you know, see what he thinks, what he should do with this world,” a man told us.

Some waited hours, just glad to be part of the excitement and catch a glimpse of President Trump.

“Just the energy feels contagious and the celebrity aspect is contagious. And I’ve certainly never seen a sitting president before, so I would be remiss to not mention that part of the excitement,” said one woman.

